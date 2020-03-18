Attorney General Josh Stein Urges North Carolinians to Watch Out for Coronavirus Scams

RALEIGH, NC (March 18, 2020) — Attorney General Josh Stein today urged North Carolinians to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General Stein released a one-page guide to help consumers understand the tactics scammers may use to defraud them out of money. A copy of the guide is available here [ncdoj.gov].

“At a time when we should be focusing on taking necessary health precautions and staying safe, some bad actors are focusing on taking people’s hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want North Carolinians to protect their health and their wallets. If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam or an attempted scam, please report it to my office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or ncdoj.gov/complaint.”

The one-page guide shares information on scams related to robocalls, miracle cure products, phishing attempts, and fraudulent charities.

Attorney General Stein will also hold a virtual town hall tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m. to answer questions from North Carolinians about the best ways to protect themselves from scams and fraud during the pandemic. North Carolinians can view and ask questions through the following Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels:

The price gouging law that protects people from scammers is also in effect in North Carolina. Attorney General Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice will be reviewing price gouging complaints from consumers closely and are prepared to take action against any businesses engaging in price gouging activities. Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/ [ncdoj.gov].