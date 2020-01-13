Attorney General Josh Stein Reminds North Carolina Military Community to Watch for Scams

RALEIGH, NC (January 10, 2020) — Attorney General Josh Stein today released consumer protection information to help military servicemembers and their families as servicemembers from North Carolina deploy overseas in response to international events. The military community is frequently targeted by scammers and con artists.

“Members of the armed forces deploying from North Carolina and their families are making enormous sacrifices in service to our country,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They shouldn’t have to also worry about being scammed out of their money or personal information. My office will do everything in our power to keep military families in North Carolina safe from scams and fraud in this uncertain time. If you or a member of your family has been the victim of a scam, please call my office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.”

Members of the military and their families are often vulnerable to scams and frauds because they travel frequently and have to do business with companies and business owners they aren’t familiar with in new places. Their families may also be targeted by scammers trying to take advantage of their fears and concerns for their loved ones serving overseas.

Information on common military scams can be found here, and consumer protection resources to help military families can be found here.

Additional resources for the military community are available at ncdoj.gov/protecting-consumers/military-personnel.

If you feel that you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, you can file a complaint with the Department of Justice online at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM toll-free within North Carolina to request a complaint form. From outside North Carolina, call 919-716-6000. For assistance in Spanish, call 919-716- 0058.