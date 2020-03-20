Attorney General Josh Stein Commends Utilities Commission Decision to Help Customers During COVID-19 Crisis

RALEIGH, NC (March 20, 2020) — Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement in response to the North Carolina Utilities Commission’s order to suspend disconnections during the state of emergency:

“I commend the Utilities Commission’s quick action during these unprecedented and unsettling times. People who are struggling with their health, have been laid off from a job, or have seen their tips or commissions dwindle should not lose access to the water, power, or gas they need. I’m pleased that the order waives late fees, prevents reconnection fees, and requires utilities to work with customers on payment plans once the state of emergency is over.

“I had planned to petition the Utilities Commission today to ask them to pass an order like this – I even announced those plans yesterday during my virtual Town Hall. I’m pleased to see that the Utilities Commission is taking this action on its own accord. This is a great example of government working as it should.”