Attempted Armed Robbery in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (February 23, 2022) – Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to Ross and Company convenience store, located at 1902 Harper Avenue, Lenoir NC, for a call of Attempted Armed Robbery.

At 12:46 pm, the Lenoir Police Department received a 911 call advising that a white male entered Ross and Company. While inside the store, the suspect approached the cash register with a cigarette lighter and a can of spray de-icer. The suspect then handed the cashier a note demanding money. When the cashier refused to give the suspect any money, he sprayed the deicer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter. This caused a small fire to start near the cash register, which was quickly extinguished. No one was injured because of the fire.

The suspect, who was later identified as Logan Ryan Jones (DOB 08/19/1992) then fled from the scene in a red Ford Focus. He was last seen traveling west on Abington Road. A short time later, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at Hilltop Mart located at 555 Abington Road, Lenoir. Deputies then found Jones at his residence located at 1511 Fred Watson Place, Lenoir NC. Jones already had an outstanding warrant for one felony count of Accessory Before the Fact to a Felony.

Jones was arrested and subsequently charged with one felony count of attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one felony count of Burning Certain Buildings. His total bond was $250,000 secured. Jones’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Caldwell County District Court.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other incident are asked to call the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300. All information received will be kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously. Callers who provide information that led to an arrest may be also eligible for a cash reward.

