AT&T 5G Launches in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC, November 23, 2020 — AT&T’s* 5G network – the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network — is now live for consumers and businesses in Lenoir.

Consumers in Lenoir now have access

to the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network…

With this deployment, consumers and businesses in Lenoir with a 5G-capable device and qualifying plan will now have access to AT&T’s 5G service delivered using low-band spectrum.

“At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier,” said Kathleen Evans, regional director of external affairs for AT&T North Carolina. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for North Carolina’s communities. And we’re investing in our wireless network in Lenoir and across the state to accomplish that.”

“I am pleased that AT&T is bringing its most advanced wireless technology to Caldwell County,” said State. Rep. Destin Hall. “A stronger, more robust wireless network strengthens our economy and helps families stay connected and businesses stay competitive. That is why I work for policies which make North Carolina a state where companies want to invest and do business.”

Value of AT&T 5G

AT&T 5G offers nationwide connectivity on its low-band sub-6 spectrum, which provides broadband coverage that will ultimately offer a better wireless experience with greater capacity and faster response times for businesses and consumers.

We also offer access to our 5G+ network, which will enable super-fast speeds and even faster response times in parts of 36 cities across the country, with more come.

Learn more about AT&T’s 5G network at att.com/5gforyou.

AT&T’s Investment in North Carolina

In North Carolina, AT&T invested more than $1.9 billion in our North Carolina wireless and wired networks from 2017-2019. During that time period, we made more than 1,500 upgrades to our North Carolina wireless network, including 74 new cell sites. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and

Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q3 2020. comparing only networks offering ‘nationwide’ 5G coverage. 5G coverage analysis based on carrier’s public statements. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. AT&T 5G requires compatible device and plan. Coverage not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5gforyou to learn more.

Press Release Provided By Clifton Metcalf – AT&T Public Affairs