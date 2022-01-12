ASU Community Music School Returns to In-Person Lessons, Announces New Director

BOONE, NC (January 10, 2022) — The Community Music School (CMS) at Appalachian State University is excited to announce a return to in-person private lessons in January 2022! Registration for all CMS programs will open by January 10. Private lessons will be offered at the Broyhill Music Center and online. Group classes and ensembles will return to the Broyhill Music Center in Boone and the HUB Station Arts Center in Hudson.

Visit music.appstate.edu/cms to see Spring classes and mark your calendars for our programs! In order to make it possible for the whole community to make music together, CMS offers “Pay What You Can” options for group programs and tuition assistance towards CMS private lessons. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @appcommunitymusic to see the latest news and be notified when registration opens.

Lisl Doughton Begins as Director of the Community Music School

Lisl Kuutti Doughton will be the new Director of the Appalachian State University Community Music School (CMS) as of December 2021, leading CMS’s programs in Boone, Hudson, and online. A cellist and App State graduate, Doughton applies a lifelong love of music to her CMS leadership work, which centers on increasing access to music education and activities for all.

From 2019-2021, Doughton served as the Program Manager for the Community Music School, managing registration and aspects of policies, advertising, budgets, and payroll. During this time, under the leadership of Dr. Nicole Sonbert, CMS has grown into a vibrant musical community offering private lessons and group programs for all ages.

Doughton is also the Director of Communications in the Hayes School of Music. She creates ads and graphics, assists with recruitment marketing, manages the website and social media, writes articles, and edits and publishes “Keeping Time with the Hayes School of Music,” the HSOM’s email newsletter.

In addition to her administrative work, Doughton teaches cello through the Community Music School. She plays regularly for weddings and events in the High Country, Charlotte, and Asheville areas. Doughton has performed as a soloist with orchestra and given solo recitals in the USA and Japan (where she taught English in 2011-2012). She is also a professional artist, working mainly in drawing media. Doughton received her M.M. in Cello Performance from Appalachian State University in 2019 and her B.A. in Music and Art from Furman University in 2011.

About the Community Music School

In collaboration with Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, the Community Music School (CMS) offers music classes, ensembles and private lessons for all ages and skill levels. CMS’s mission is to Connect, Create, Engage, and Empower through music, fostering a dynamic community where diversity is valued and everyone is included in music-making. To increase access to music education for everyone, CMS offers pay-what-you-can options for group programs and tuition assistance for private lessons. music.appstate.edu/cms

About the Hayes School of Music

The Hayes School of Music prepares young musicians for professional lives as performers, composers, music educators, music therapists, conductors and music industry professionals, ensuring the next generation of musical leadership for the state, region and nation. Noted for quality instruction by national and internationally recognized faculty musicians, the school offers four undergraduate degree programs and three graduate-level programs. Learn more at music.appstate.edu.

