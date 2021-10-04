As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, Hickory Fire Department reminds residents: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™

HICKORY, NC (October 4, 2021) — The Hickory Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM”. This year’s campaign is October 3-9th and works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

We all know working smoke alarms are important; but if they make a noise do you know what that sound means? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference in sounds the alarms make can save you, your home, and your family.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Hickory Fire Department wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

• A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out of the residence.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

If you do not have a smoke alarms in your residence, contact your local fire department to see if they can assist. To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities, contact the Hickory Fire Department at (828) 323-7521. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.

