Art Show at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 6, 2021) — There will be an art show featuring drawings and paintings of local artists at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum located at 107 Falls Avenue beginning Sunday, November 14th and concluding on Sunday, December 12th. The museum will be open on Sundays (except the Sunday after Thanksgiving) between 2 and 4 p.m. and at other times by appointment. The Granite Falls History Committee will host a reception for artists on the final Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend and meet the artists.

The museum is located in the former home of Andrew Baird, an early settler who operated a forge using power from the falls on Gunpowder Creek that gives the town its name. The building is the second oldest residence in Caldwell County (after Fort Defiance). For more information, contact the Town of Granite Falls at (828) 396-3131.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!