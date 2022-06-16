“Art in the Park” concert to be held

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 14, 2022) – The Caldwell Arts Council and the Town of Granite Falls are sponsoring the annual Art in the Park concert on Monday, June 20, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s concert will be held for the first time at the Granite Falls Recreation Center on Field #2. The featured artist for Art in the Park will be Doesn’t Madder.

Doesn’t Madder is a four-piece band that plays a variety of classic rock, southern rock, and country. Doesn’t Madder will play a variety of hits that everyone in your family is sure to love!

Anywherez Fine will have their food truck on site to sell food and beverages to enjoy during the performance.

The annual Art in the Park concert is held in Granite Falls as a public service to the community. ADMISSION IS FREE! Bring your lawn chairs and spend the evening listening to live music at the Granite Falls Recreation Center. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes too! In case of rain, the concert will be held on Tuesday, June 21st.

“This project received support from the Caldwell Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Cultural Resources.”

