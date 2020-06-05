Armed Robbery Attempt at Pappy’s Market

LENOIR, NC (June 5, 2020) — On 6-4-2020 at approximately 9:35 pm, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded Pappy’s Market located at 1733 Dudley Shoals Road in response to an attempted robbery. Once on scene investigation revealed that two males wearing all black entered the store with a firearm and chased the clerk through the store. The clerk believing, he heard a shot pulled his firearm and fired several rounds at the suspects. After the clerk began to fire rounds both suspects ran out of the store and continued on foot toward Bowman Road behind the store. One suspect is a black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, purple gloves, and a black bandana covering his face. The second is an unknown male wearing black pants and a black hoodie. It is believed that at least one of the suspects may have been struck during the encounter. The clerk was not injured during the incident and no property was taken during the incident.

We are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect in this case. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.