Are You Comfortable? by Daniel B. Rundquist

ARTICLES BY DAN RUNDQUIST (February 15, 2020) — Like so many Americans I have witnessed the petty, unfounded, and expensive effort to remove our President. Regardless of which the side of the fence you may be on, we have to understand that this entire episode has illustrated just how the political class operates. How they think, how they act, how they spin and spend. Rather than delve into the play-by-play analysis of the past two years, I want to use this particular course of events to illustrate a peculiar point.

Now that we know that the entire effort of impeachment has been exposed as nothing more than a thin attempt by one party to hit back at the president that wasn’t “supposed” to win the 2016 election, what are “we the people” supposed to think about this? Congress spent many millions of our tax dollars and countless hours of the time of our elected officials for nothing more than a hateful political crusade. We can’t be happy about this waste of resources, but what can we do? Most of these Representatives are not from North Carolina anyway.

This feeling of helplessness to affect a due correction might be cured with the reintroduction of term limits. While that is very unlikely to happen, we are again faced with the prospect of just being comfortable with what it is. We have to shrug it off and get on with our lives as we always do. We become indifferent, uninterested, and perhaps even politically despondent. Such a condition should not define Americans, especially in a major election year. From the ancient world, Pericles is credited with remarking that “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”

It is easier, however, to simply ignore all these things that the political class does. We live in small town America and at our level we don’t need to worry about such matters…but we still have to pay for it with our taxes. We cannot simply be expected to accept the abuses of the political class all the time. We must become—uncomfortable. Comfortable people rarely do anything important. I could list for you pages of stories of historical figures who were “uncomfortable” and achieved many great things in their lives. But rather than deliver to you unfamiliar tales of unknown characters, I prefer instead to show some that are perhaps much more familiar.

Remember that all through the Bible we come to understand so many examples of God’s servants made uncomfortable when God wanted them to carry out a mission. In no particular order, Adam might have been a bit uncomfortable after losing a rib when God used his body to form a woman—he was certainly uncomfortable after being separated from the Garden. Noah was uncomfortable because he was not a carpenter, shipbuilder, zookeeper or a deckhand when God called him to build the Ark.

Jonah was particularly uncomfortable but for a series of external reasons. Why did Jonah initially disobey the Lord? Was Jonah simply a rebellious miscreant or could there be more to his motivation? Archaeology might be able to shed some light on why Jonah chose Tarshish instead of obeying God and heading to Nineveh.

During the “golden age” of archaeology in the 19th Century, the entire area of the Levant was invaded by many archaeologists and treasure hunters from all over Europe and the United States. From 1845 to 1851 a notable English archaeologist, Sir Austen Henry Layard, (considered to be one of the first archaeologists) uncovered the several different cities of Nineveh for the first time. Driven by his own curiosity and passion, he was scarcely paid and hardly equipped for in his efforts. Nineveh was the capitol city of Assyria, and through his discoveries he enlightened us with much of what we now understand about that culture and the city Jonah was instructed to preach against.

Layard discovered that Nineveh was indeed a very large complex, confirming the description of the size of the city found in the book of Jonah 3:3. From Layard’s work we learn that Nineveh had not one defensive city wall, but rather three massive walls, with two huge moats. The largest of the city’s defensive walls spanned 200 feet high and were thirty feet thick. It was fortified by 1,500 imposing watchtowers built into the walls. Layard uncovered all manner of structures including huge palaces adorned with very large and dangerous looking statues of their pagan gods and many impressive carved stone reliefs. The sheer size, scope, and architecture of Nineveh was second only to Babylon, which made the city complex an extremely intimidating sight to any would-be invader or an outsider.

Now we might see the familiar story of Jonah in a different light. He was instructed by God to go and preach against the established religion and practices of Nineveh’s people. It’s not that Jonah was lazy, or indifferent; these were certainly not friendly people worshipping a benevolent god. In the shadow of the massive walls on his approach, Jonah would have been intimidated and was certainly “uncomfortable.” Across the many stories contained in the Bible, he was not alone in his discomfort.

Abraham was uncomfortable when God promised him a son in his old age, then instructed him to sacrifice the boy. Moses was uncomfortable, called to become the mouthpiece of God when he was not a leader or a public speaker. Joseph was uncomfortable when his own brothers bullied him and sold him into slavery. Mary and Joseph were uncomfortable being unwed and pregnant in a Jewish culture and even more uncomfortable when they had to flee to Egypt because Herod was murdering every male child in an effort to find and destroy their son. John the Baptist was uncomfortable opposing Herod’s choice in women and being executed. Paul was uncomfortable being temporarily blinded and then imprisoned, beaten, repeatedly shipwrecked, then later executed.

All of these people (and a great many more) were uncomfortable when they took up a cause they were committed to and served. In America, our own discomfort with our political class must continually motivate us to think and to act. I don’t mean for every American to be angry and upset about everything all the time, but we must be paying attention to elect those who truly represent us, and to call to account those who abuse their offices. There is no one else to take up this just and perpetual cause than “we the people.”

Further reading of interest:

The Luck of Nineveh: Archaeology’s Great Adventure by Arnold C Brackman

Nineveh and Its Remains by Austen Henry Layard

Discoveries among the Ruins of Nineveh and Babylon by Austen H. Layard