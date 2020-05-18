Application for Phase 37 and Phase CARES Emergency Food & Shelter Funding

LENOIR, NC (May 18, 2020) — Caldwell County has been awarded Federal Funds under the Phase 37 Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program in the amount of $31,095.00 to supplement emergency food & shelter programs in the county.

Caldwell County has also been awarded Federal Funds under the Phase CARES Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program in the amount of $44,333.00 to supplement emergency food & shelter programs in the county.

A local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the applying emergency food & shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

2) have an accounting system review or annual audit

3) practice nondiscrimination

4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Jamie Willis – United Way of Caldwell County / PO Box 1316 / Lenoir, NC 28645 / (828)758-9300 – for an application.

The deadline for applications to be received is May 25, 2020 at 12pm.

A United Way of Caldwell County Release