Appalachian Ski Mtn. Opening Day is November 24 – Today!

BLOWING ROCK, NC (November 24, 2021) — Appalachian Ski Mtn. is excited to open for the 2021-22 season at 9am on Wednesday, Nov 24! Round the clock snowmaking and low temperatures in the teens allowed snowmaking crews to lay down a great initial amount of snow on several slopes. Exact terrain to open will be determined early Wednesday morning, stay tuned for updates.

In a special partnership with BlackStrap, the first 50 skiers or snowboarders in line to the #2 chairlift on opening day will receive a custom BlackStrap / ASM branded neck tube!

Remember, online reservations are required again this year, and can be made HERE.

The Appalachian Ice Arena will also open for the season Wednesday, Nov 24 on a regular schedule with sessions from Noon – 2pm, 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Online reservations are required for skating, and can be made HERE.

See you on the slopes!

