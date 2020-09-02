Annual mum sale benefits children!

HICKORY, NC (September 2, 2020) — The Prevention Council (a volunteer committee that supports the prevention efforts of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County) is now selling mums and other fall plants to support the Erlene Sigmon Fund at www.catawbacountycapc.org/capc/. You can order these online through PayPal or you can print off the order form and mail in your order. Mums, pansies and decorative cabbages will be ready for pick up on Saturday, September 19th at the corner on Hwy 127 in front of Bargain Hunt from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

The Erlene Sigmon Fund is named for the late Erlene Sigmon. Following her tragic death in 1990, Mrs. Sigmon’s family and the Children’s Protection Council started the “Erlene Sigmon Fund” to honor this long-time volunteer. This Fund is supervised by a Catawba County DSS Intake Specialist and enables child protective workers to respond to such emergencies as special medication for children, clothing, dental care, etc. that have no other source of funding.

The CAPC is a non-profit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse. It coordinates a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect with Catawba County Social Services, Law Enforcement, and the District Attorney’s office.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. You may call the center at 828-465-9296. For more information about the mum sale, email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.

A Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County Press Release