Annual Grief Camp Offers Children Help with Loss

LENOIR, NC (February 21, 2020) — Caldwell Hospice will offer an opportunity to help grieving children. We may not recognize their grief because children express grief differently from adults. When children experience death, they may think they are the only ones in the world who have ever lost a mom, dad, grandparent or other loved one. At Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp, children will learn that they are not alone, their feelings are normal, and it is okay to remember their loved ones.

Caldwell Hospice’s annual Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Redwood Park’s McCreary Family Fitness Center, 450 Redwood Street, Hudson, NC. For over 20 years, children ages six through 12 who are grieving the loss of a loved one have been invited to spend a day devoted to remembering and healing through grief related activities. Through age-appropriate activities including art projects, lessons on coping skills, and interacting with their peers, children will gain a better understanding of grief and realize they are not alone. As they talk, draw, write, listen, and laugh, children can find the healing tools they need.

Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp is facilitated by Caldwell Hospice staff and specially trained adult and teen volunteers. Lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost to participants due to the generosity and support of the community, Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory, and Hudson Parks & Recreation.

Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support care of Caldwell Hospice, helps individuals of all ages and their families cope with the loss of people they love. Grief support services are provided at no cost to the community, even to those with no affiliation with hospice services. For more information, or to register for grief camp, contact Bereavement Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSWA at 828.754.0101, email ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.