Annual Flu Drive-Thru Scheduled

LENOIR, NC (October 11, 2021) — The Caldwell County Health Department will host its annual Flu Drive-Thru Friday, October 29, from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health and Human Services building, located at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir.

The flu vaccine being administered this year is the quadrivalent vaccine and is designed to protect against four different flu viruses: two influenza A (H1N1) viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Caldwell County Health Department accepts most insurances (Medicare part B card, current Medicaid card, or any other private insurance card). Please provide a front and back copy of your insurance card, at time of service. Uninsured patients can receive a flu shot for $40, or $74 for the high dose. Payments must be made in cash.

To save time, flu consent forms can be found online at www.caldwellcountync.org/health-department/2021-flu-shot-consent-form or picked up at both the Caldwell County Health Department.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!