An Open Letter to the Community from several of our area’s most well-respected physicians

HICKORY, NC (November 10, 2020) — As local physicians, our lives have been dedicated to caring for you and your loved ones. We are deeply concerned about the continued toll of COVID-19 on our community and the unintended consequences we see every day when folks let their guard down and unknowingly spread the virus to others.

When we took our oaths to practice medicine, we promised to protect people from harm and prevent disease wherever we can. We have taken this to heart with COVID-19, and we are committed to using the expertise and knowledge we have gained to help protect you from the wide-ranging and often devastating impacts of this disease.

Here’s what we’re asking you to do:

Wear a mask when you are in public places. Masks should cover your nose and mouth.

Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet when you are near people who do not live with you.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Stay home when you are sick.

Take care of each other.

These simple measures will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community open for business.

We believe everyone deserves to live in a community where their health is protected. Our community has a longstanding tradition of looking out for one another, and these times are challenging us to show each other even more compassion and grace. We hope you will continue to follow our advice and do your part to help keep us all healthy and safe.

Respectfully,

Billy Price, M.D.

Alan Forshey, M.D.

Susan Garwood, M.D.

Gale Hamilton-Brandon, M.D.

Eric Hart, M.D.

Anita Montes, M.D.

Jacques Moua, M.D.

Steve Sanderson, M.D.

Wheaton Williams, M.D.

Letter provided by the Catawba County Health Department