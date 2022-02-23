AMOREM Welcomes Volunteer Coordinator Megan Parillo to Valdese Campus

VALDESE, NC (February 23, 2022) – AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is pleased to welcome Megan Parillo, BA, as volunteer coordinator for the Burke County service area.

“Megan is truly a joy, and we are so fortunate to have her as part of our AMOREM volunteer services team,” says Director of Volunteer Services Cyndi Akins.

Parillo received a Bachelor of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership and Management with a minor in Religion from High Point University in 2020. She is currently in graduate school for a Master of Science in Health Administration with Grand Canyon University.

“I am excited to begin serving as AMOREM’s Burke Volunteer Coordinator,” says Parillo. “I look forward to meeting and working with our volunteers. I am blessed to be able to serve an organization and community that has always meant so much to me.”

In partnership with AMOREM staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support. AMOREM will host a two-day virtual training in April for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. The training will be held Tuesday, April 26, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer.

Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Watauga counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support patients who are veterans.

Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the April 2022 adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer or contact Akins or Parillo at 828.754.0101 or email either of them at cakins@amoremsupport.org or mparillo@amoremsupport.org.

