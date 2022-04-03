AMOREM Offers Virtual Volunteer Training

LENOIR, NC (March 30, 2022) – Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is seeking compassionate adult volunteers to be the difference in the lives of AMOREM patients and their families.

In partnership with AMOREM staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support. AMOREM will host a two-day virtual training in April for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. The training will be held Tuesday, April 26, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer.

An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of AMOREM, the physical, spiritual and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and more from AMOREM’s staff of end-of-life care experts.

Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Watauga counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support patients who are veterans.

Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer or contact Cyndi Akins or Megan Parillo at 828.754.0101 or email either of them at cakins@amoremsupport.org or mparillo@amoremsupport.org.

