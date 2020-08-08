American Legion Post 29 recognizes City of Lenoir Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year

LENOIR, NC (August 6, 2020) — American Legion Post 29 Commander Wayne Mihelich honored and recognized a City of Lenoir Firefighter and Police Officer Tuesday night Aug. 4, 2020, during the City Council meeting.

Mihelich recognized James Greer as Firefighter of the Year (left) and Chris Maher as Police Officer of the Year (right) for the City of Lenoir.

“Lt. Greer is an integral part of the Fire Department’s success internally and externally,” Fire Chief Ken Hair said. “He is an Officer of great moral character and always exhibits a leadership style demonstrating positive influences.”

Police Chief Brent Phelps said he appreciates the annual recognition the American Legion gives to the City’s firefighters and officers.

“We are very thankful for the work Officer Maher does in our schools and his continued professionalism when working with the public,” Chief Phelps said. “I regularly get positive comments from residents about their interaction with Officer Maher. They call and brag on his demeanor and professionalism fairly often.”

About Post 29

Post 29 was named after Pvt Charles E. Dysart, the first Caldwell county native to die in WW1, and Corp J.E. Kendall, the 2nd person from Caldwell County to lose his life in WW1. Both Dysart and Kendall are buried in Asine, France. The current Post home was dedicated on July 23, 1949, after it was constructed at a cost of $150,000. United States Supreme Court Chief Justice Fred Vinson, Secretary of the Army Gordon Gray, Congressman Robert Doughton, and many other diginitaries were present for the events surrounding the building dedication. centennial.legion.org/north-carolina/post29