Allocations of Some Monoclonal Therapy Treatments Paused

LENOIR, NC (December 28, 2021) — The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is pausing allocation of some monoclonal therapies used to treat patients who test positive for COVID. Allocations of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, etesevimab alone, and REGEN-COV have been paused pending updated data from the CDC.

According to the FDA and ASPR, these monoclonal antibodies may not work against current circulating COVID variants, including Omicron, which continues to increase across the U.S.

Based on these federal changes and recommendations, Caldwell County Health Department and EMS will provide monoclonal treatments on a limited basis.

“We will continue to monitor federal and state guidance and adapt our delivery of monoclonal treatment accordingly,” said Caldwell County Health Director Anna Martin.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

