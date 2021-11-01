ALE Conducts Statewide Enforcement Operation

RALEIGH, NC (October 31, 2021) — In the days leading up to and throughout the holiday weekend, ALE special agents arrested 286 individuals on more than 700 charges in partnership with local, state and federal agencies during a proactive statewide initiative. Each of the eight districts addressed crime and violence at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol businesses.

Across the state, special agents executed 13 search warrants and seized various types of controlled substances, U.S. Currency and 11 firearms. Of the 728 charges, 137 were felony charges, 270 were alcoholic beverage-related charges and 174 were drug-related charges.

Through the course of the operation, Charlotte special agents responded to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant and assisted locals with the investigation. Another Charlotte special agent stopped to assist a suicidal driver on an I-85 overpass, who was able to be safely transported for evaluation. In Greensboro, a nightclub’s temporary ABC permits were rejected after two patrons were shot inside. A Lenoir business no longer has ABC permits after an ALE investigation revealed employees distributed methamphetamines and heroin to patrons. During a search warrant in Yanceyville, ALE found three unaccompanied children in a home with firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

During the operation, 25 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

“Over the past week, ALE special agents have joined with local, state, and federal agencies to address crime at North Carolina businesses that sell alcoholic beverages both legally and illegally,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “It is our hope this operation, along with ongoing efforts to educate business owners on the responsible sale of alcoholic beverages and crime prevention, will positively impact the lives of all residents.”

Agencies involved in the operation included U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, N.C. Department of Social Services, N.C. Community Corrections, Kinston Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, and Wadesboro Police Department. Cities involved in the operation included Wilmington, Elizabeth City, Barco, Greenville, Kinston, Durham, Youngsville, Raleigh, Lenoir, Hudson, Granite Falls, Winston-Salem, Sylva, Dillsboro, Cullowhee, Leicester, Asheville, Wadesboro, Yanceyville, Fayetteville, Raeford, Charlotte, Greensboro and Salisbury.

About ALE:

ALE’s 108 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!