Advance Care Planning Workshop: Living Will, Healthcare Power of Attorney and Benefits Overview

LENOIR, NC (February 23, 2022) – Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care & Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an Advance Care Planning Workshop at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month. The next workshop will be held March 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir.

Advance Directives: Living Wills and Healthcare Powers of Attorney are gifts to your family. Deciding, discussing and documenting your healthcare wishes helps ensure your healthcare wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations. Notary services available by appointment to help anyone who wants to complete their documents.

Due to COVID-19, face masks are required at all times, space is limited and registration is required. For more information, or to register, call 828.758.2883.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

