Above and Beyond Recognition

LENOIR, NC (July 17, 2020) — Xavier Hawkins, LPN, Unit Manager at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Lenoir, received Caldwell Hospice’s Above and Beyond award for the second quarter of 2020 for her exemplary commitment to service.

“Xavier Hawkins has been a fundamental part of our team to coordinate care with residents at Gateway, especially during the current pandemic when our team has had limited personal access to our patients there,” said Caldwell Hospice medical social worker Kelly Mitchell, BSW, who nominated Hawkins. “She always has a positive demeanor, and we are so grateful for her!”

“She really has a heart for the residents at Gateway,” adds Caldwell Hospice nurse Kristy Brown, RN, who also nominated Hawkins for the award. “Xavier has always been quick to help and is such an asset to our team, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hawkins has been with Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare for ten years. “I love geriatric care,” said Hawkins when asked why she chooses to serve in this capacity. “I enjoy taking care of people and making them smile.”

The Above and Beyond award is presented quarterly by Caldwell Hospice to recognize staff members of area healthcare or long-term care facilities who encourage quality end-of-life care for residents/patients and their families. Caldwell Hospice staff and volunteers nominate recipients.

For over 38 years, Caldwell Hospice has provided respectful, compassionate, quality end-of-life care and services to all who need and desire them, wherever they call home, including area long-term care facilities, private residences, hospitals, or in their two inpatient facilities. Caldwell Hospice is honored to partner with Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare as companions for the journey in caring for our patients.