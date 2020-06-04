Above and Beyond Recognition

HUDSON, NC (June 4, 2020) — John Hayes, pharmacist and owner of Caldwell Discount Drug Company in Hudson, received Caldwell Hospice’s Above and Beyond award for the first quarter of 2020 for his exemplary commitment to service.

“John continually goes above and beyond to make sure our patients get the medications they need despite the situation, time of day or whatever obstacles there are,” said Caldwell Hospice’s triage nurse Michele Pezzi, RN, who made the nomination. “He is very deserving of this award and has proved it year after year!”

“We are dedicated to providing the absolute best customer service,” says Hayes. In addition to prescription packaging, Caldwell Discount Drug provides home medical equipment, free senior and children’s vitamins, essential oils, CBD oil products, free prescription delivery to Caldwell County and a wide selection of gift items.

The Above and Beyond award is presented quarterly by Caldwell Hospice to recognize staff members of area healthcare or long-term care facilities who encourage quality end-of-life care for residents/patients and their families. Caldwell Hospice staff and volunteers nominate recipients.

For over 38 years, Caldwell Hospice has provided respectful, compassionate, quality end-of-life care and services to all who need and desire them, wherever they call home, including area long-term care facilities, private residences, hospitals, or in their two inpatient facilities. Caldwell Hospice is honored to partner with Caldwell Discount Drug as companions for the journey in caring for our patients.