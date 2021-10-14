A Fresh, New Winter Season at Sugar Mountain Resort

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (October 12, 2021) — The falling leaves, brisk days, and nightly temperatures near freezing are tantalizing reminders that a fresh, new winter season is quickly approaching, and Sugar Mountain Resort’s improvements and upgrades will tease the snow enthusiast even more.

This season, at Sugar Mountain Resort, a new four-passenger, Doppelmayr lift will carry snow seekers midway up Sugar Mountain’s east side. The brand new 2,000 foot long, fixed grip chairlift, renamed the Big Birch chairlift, services the Big Birch slope, and provides access to Oma’s Meadow. It replaces the former triple Green chairlift and is the Resort’s fourth installation in six years.

Five additional, fully automated SMI snow making machines outfitted along the tree line on Oma’s Meadow will compliment Mother Nature’s supply of winter’s wonderful white stuff and aim to open the locals’ favorite slope sooner than later. An innovative, 600W Piston Bully Winch Cat will replace an aging replica and ensure a reliable fleet combs the ski slopes an imperial carpet of corduroy, twice, every single day.

When guests pull up by car or bus to Sugar Mountain Resort, the familiar frost heaves and frozen ruts of the past will barely be remembered as visitors drive over the newly paved entrance and parking lots around the base lodge.

Andreas Griesbauer, a native of the Bavarian city of Neuburg on the Donau in Germany, joins the Sugar Mountain Resort team this autumn as the company’s graphic designer and information technology manager. Before joining Sugar Mountain Resort, Andreas worked for Tyrolean Airlines, Binder Metal Goods, and the Austrian ski resort Gschwanfkopf Lifte Seefeld. He is replacing Florian Kasper, who is leaving the company to develop his own business.

All that is new this season at Sugar Mountain Resort are welcome signs that a fresh, new winter season is upon us.

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort providing the best skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening dates and annual natural snowfall totals are found here. For opening day information please call 828-898-4521 or visit www.skisugar.com.

