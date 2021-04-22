7-year-old fatally shot while riding in car with his mom

HICKORY, NC (April 22, 2021) — Yesterday at 11:12 pm, the Catawba County 911 Center received a call of a shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred at the 1900 block of Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory. Catawba County EMS, Hickory Fire and Hickory Police responded. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Zakylen Greylen Harris, 7 years old, had an apparent gunshot wound to the neck area. Harris was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. The vehicle was being driven by the child’s mother and there were also two other children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, ages 6 and 1.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small dark colored SUV that was traveling east bound on Tate Blvd. SE with possible multiple occupants and a white female with blonde hair in the front passenger seat.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Inv. Tammy Johnson tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

Hickory Police Department Press Conference

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00am