45th Annual Caldwell Arts Council Visual Artists Competition Awards Announced

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2021) — Artists from seven counties were invited to participate in the Caldwell Arts Council’s 45th Annual Visual Artists Competition, on display through December 23, 2021. Judge Rogelio Calvo selected the following works for awards:

$400 Best of Show: “The Tentacles of Time” – handcut collage by Tyler Stephens, Caldwell County

$200 Second Place: “L’hiver” – fiber/wool art by Suzanna McGee, Catawba County

$100 Third Place: “In the Front of Matisse” – oil on canvas by Irina Khudyakov, Catawba County

Judge’s Merit Awards receiving a $25 Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff Gift Card:

“Jazz” – mixed media sculpture by Gena Hawkins, Catawba County

“Tower #11 (By the Sea)” – mixed media sculpture by Anthony Priolo, Catawba County

“Spaghetti Western” – oil on board by G. David Burnell, Catawba County

“Bridge to Forever” – ink & pencil drawing by Bill Karr, Caldwell County

The competition featured a total of $725 in cash prizes made possible through the generous support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The attached images were provided by the artists.

