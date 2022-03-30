2022 Drive-Thru Child Health and Safety Fair

LENOIR, NC (March 28, 2022) – The Caldwell County Health Department will be hosting the 2022 Child Health and Safety Fair outside the Health and Human Services Building (2345 Morganton BLVD SW, Lenoir 28645). This free event will be held on April 8, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm; weather permitting.

The Child Health and Safety Fair is held annually during the “Week of the Young Child.” This is an annual celebration hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. This event also serves as a community Safe Kids Day to recognize the importance of keeping children safe and promote ways to prevent childhood injuries.

During this event, parents/guardians will drive thru the area, while stopping at each designated agency table. Some agencies include Caldwell County Safe Kids, Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire Departments, Caldwell County Health Department (Dental, Child Health, Maternity, WIC, etc.), Robins Nest, Caldwell County Smart Start, Early Head Start, the Forestry Service, and many other agencies. All those involved will have educational material and prizes for young children.

This event is geared for parents and children, from birth to 5 years old. The event is free for everyone!

For more information, please contact (828) 426-8506.

