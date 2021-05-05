2021 graduates of CCC&TI’s Cardiovascular Sonography program recently achieved a 100-percent pass rate on their certification exam

HUDSON, NC (May 3, 2021) — The 2021 graduates of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Cardiovascular Sonography Program have earned, on their first attempt, a 100-percent pass rate on the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography – Adult Echo Certification exam. Pictured, from left to right, are Haleigh Anderson of Lenoir, Christina Wilkos of Newton and Paul Woodring of Lenoir. For students who are interested in the Cardiovascular Sonography program at CCC&TI, please call 828-726-2711 or visit www.cccti.edu.