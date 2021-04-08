2021 Drive-Thru Child Health and Safety Fair

LENOIR, NC (April 7, 2021) — The Caldwell County Health Department will host the 2021 Child Health and Safety Fair on Wednesday, April 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health and Human Services Building, 2345 Morganton Boulevard, Lenoir. The rain date is April 21.

During this free event, parents/guardians will drive through the area, stopping at each agency table. Participating agencies include: Caldwell County Safe Kids, local law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, Caldwell County Health Department (Dental, Child Health, Maternity, WIC, etc.), Robins Nest, Caldwell County Smart Start, Early Head Start, the Forestry Service, and more. All agencies will have educational material and prizes for young children. This event is geared toward parents and children, birth to 5 years old.

The Child Health and Safety Fair is held annually during the “Week of the Young Child,” an observance hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. The event also serves as a community Safe Kids Day to recognize the importance of keeping children safe and promoting ways to prevent childhood injuries.

For more information about the free event, please contact Anna Martin, Health Director at (828) 426-8415.