2021-2022 Excellence in Education Awards

LENOIR, NC (May 6, 2021) — The Excellence in Education ceremony held on Wednesday filled the JE Broyhill Civic Center with educators and staff who were selected by their peers as nominees for the 2021-2022 “of the year” awards sponsored by the Education Foundation Inc. of Caldwell County and Blue Ridge Energy.

During a festive atmosphere filled with 80’s themed music and decorations, schools cheered on and celebrated their volunteers, bus drivers, associates, instructional assistants, support staff, administrators and teachers.

The following took center stage as their winning name was announced:

Volunteer of the Year – Individual Category: Sherrill Carson and Chrissy Prestwood, Granite Falls Elementary and Community/Business Category: Kings Creek Baptist Church, Kings Creek School

Bus Driver of the Year – Bobby Bolick, South Caldwell High School

Associate of the Year – Mark Wheeler, Maintenance Department

Instructional Assistant of the Year – Kelly Helton, Gamewell Middle School

Instructional Support Employee of the Year – Donna Nichols, Granite Falls Middle

Assistant Principal of the Year – Julie Hall, South Caldwell High School

Principal of the Year – Monica Martin, Gamewell Middle School

Rookie Teacher of the Year – Lauren Vines, Kings Creek School

Teacher of the Year – Michelle Curry, Whitnel Elementary School

In closing remarks, School Board Chairman Darrell Pennell said, “We know that this has been a very challenging year and from the Board of Education, we thank each and every one of you and your commitment on a daily basis. You have done an incredible job this school year.”