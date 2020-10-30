2020-2021 Grassroots Grant applications available

LENOIR, NC (October 30, 2020) — The Caldwell Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program grants for fiscal year 2020-2021 through Monday, November 30, 2020. Due to COVID-19, this year’s funding priority is given to qualified nonprofit arts organizations for operations expenditures only that occur between January 1, 2021 and June 15, 2021. Applications for programming will not be accepted for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available at www.caldwellarts.com and can be submitted via email. The Caldwell Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than Monday, November 30, 2020.

Since 1977, this grant program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts council. The Caldwell Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local arts organizations in Caldwell County

For questions or more information, contact Assistant Director Ellen Ball at 828-754-2486 or by email at ellen@caldwellarts.com.