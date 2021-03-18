16th Avenue NW resurfacing in Hickory to begin on March 22

HICKORY, NC (March 17, 2021) — On Monday, March 22, the City of Hickory will begin resurfacing 16th Avenue NW between Fourth Street Drive NW and Sixth Street NW. The work will be completed in sections, allowing the roadway to remain open for traffic with flaggers and other traffic control measures in place. However, drivers should expect delays and are asked to consider using alternate routes to avoid the area. If travel through the area is necessary, drivers are reminded to slow down, follow the directions of the flaggers, and keep a careful watch out for the workers on-site.

