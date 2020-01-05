101-Year-Old WWII Veteran Willie Houck Honored as Life Member of American Legion

LENOIR, NC (January 3, 2020) — WWII veteran Willie Houck, age 101, was recently named an “Honorary Life Member” of The American Legion. The honor was gratefully presented by Dysart-Kendall Post 29 American Legion in recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding loyalty and dedication to the organization. The certificate says that “this honor recognizes the commitment demonstrated towards the programs, activities and ideals of The American Legion dedicated to God and Country.” The presentation was made by National Commander Bill Oxford, Post Adjutant Mike Mizak, and members Irv Eurto and Curt Hiller at Caldwell Hospice’s Stevens Patient Care Unit where Houck is a resident patient.